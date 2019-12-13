SAN DIEGO — Traffic was flowing in all lanes Friday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Carlsbad after a Cessna made an emergency landing on the freeway.

No one was injured and no vehicles were hit when the emergency landing took place around 7 p.m. Thursday, just south of Tamarack Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The plane was taken to the McClellan Palomar Airport around midnight after being stuck on the I-5 for several hours. A tow company had to lift the plane to put it on a flatbed so they could carry it away. It was taken on the I-5 going southbound along Palomar Airport Road, where they drove it into the airport.

The airplane, a Cessna 182 flying from El Monte to Carlsbad, experienced engine failure and the pilot was forced to land on the freeway, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

"[The] single engine Cessna was having problems and they had smoke filing up the cock pit," said authorities.

According to officials, the plane landed on the center divide. The two people on board the plane were able to exit the plane without any injuries. There were two men on board the plane.

The pilot landed the aircraft after reporting smoke in the cockpit.

“I believe the pilot in my opinion is very skilled. It takes a lot of courage to land a plane on the freeway,” said Carlsbad Division Fire Chief, Mike Lopez.

According to Lopez, it could have been hydraulic fluid. The plane was traveling from El Monte, in Los Angeles, to Palomar Airport in Carlsbad.

The incident prompted the CHP to shut down all southbound lanes near Tamarack Avenue. The agency reopened the number 3 and 4 lanes around 7:45 p.m. Caltrans tweeted around midnight that all lanes were reopened.



The plane is registered to a Viola LLC out of Covina. The emergency landing will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.