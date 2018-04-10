If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Police are asking for help identifying a young boy who turned up alone at a gas station in Pittsburg, California.

The boy, who police say goes by the name “Sam”, walked into the Mobil gas station located in the 2900 block of Railroad Avenue around 7:30 p.m. He was not with any family members or supervision and did not know where he lived.

Police believe “Sam” is about 3 or 4-years-old. He is currently at the Pittsburg Police Department while authorities search for his loved ones.

If you recognize “Sam” you are asked to call the police department immediately at 925-646-2441. Callers can remain anonymous.

© 2018 KXTV