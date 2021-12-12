Los Angeles police arrest alleged gunman who fired at fans honoring Vicente Fernández

LOS ANGELES —
Los Angeles police arrested the alleged gunman who fired at a crowd near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where fans had gathered to remember 81-year-old performer Vicente Fernandez, who died this morning in Mexico.
The shots were fired from an apartment building across the street and
was reported around 6:30 p.m., according to LAPD Sgt. Andrew Dineen at
Hollywood Division.
Witnesses told reporters they heard four or five shots fired from an
apartment building at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, east of Vine Street, Dineen
said.
Witnesses also said that they saw a person's arm holding a handgun
from an upper story window in the apartment building across the street from the memorial. One bullet hit a glass door on that side of the street, according to multiple media reports.
A team of LAPD officers entered the building and based on information
provided by witnesses, narrowed the search area, Dineen said. Officers then
found the alleged shooter, took him into custody and recovered a handgun.
The man provided no motive for the attack, Dineen said. His name was
not yet released.
He will likely face either assault with a deadly weapon or firing into
an inhabited building charges, Dineen said.
No one was hit in the shooting. The LAPD shut down that section of
Hollywood Boulevard as they searched for the gunman.