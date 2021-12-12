Los Angeles police arrest alleged gunman who fired at fans honoring Vicente Fernández

A suspect is in custody and a weapon was recovered after shots were fired near the Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES —

Los Angeles police arrested the alleged gunman who fired at a crowd near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where fans had gathered to remember 81-year-old performer Vicente Fernandez, who died this morning in Mexico.



The shots were fired from an apartment building across the street and

was reported around 6:30 p.m., according to LAPD Sgt. Andrew Dineen at

Hollywood Division.



Witnesses told reporters they heard four or five shots fired from an

apartment building at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, east of Vine Street, Dineen

said.



Witnesses also said that they saw a person's arm holding a handgun

from an upper story window in the apartment building across the street from the memorial. One bullet hit a glass door on that side of the street, according to multiple media reports.



A team of LAPD officers entered the building and based on information

provided by witnesses, narrowed the search area, Dineen said. Officers then

found the alleged shooter, took him into custody and recovered a handgun.



The man provided no motive for the attack, Dineen said. His name was

not yet released.



He will likely face either assault with a deadly weapon or firing into

an inhabited building charges, Dineen said.

