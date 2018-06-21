Ceres Police arrested a man for allegedly violating a restraining order to give his estranged girlfriend a stolen puppy.

The Husky puppy was stolen from a home in San Jose. A detective with the San Jose Police Department contacted Ceres Police saying they believed the suspect, 46-year-old Mohammad Nayl, was headed to see his estranged girlfriend with the animal.

The detective also discovered Nayl has a domestic violence restraining order against him, barring him from the woman's home.

When officers arrived at the woman's home, they discovered Nayl's vehicle parked nearby and Nayl in the backyard.

He was arrested and the puppy was found inside the house.

The girlfriend did not know the puppy was stolen. He was later reunited with his owner in San Jose.

Nayl has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order.

Ceres Police Dept

© 2018 KXTV