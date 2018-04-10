If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Police have reunited a young boy, who was found alone in Pittsburg, California, with his family.

The boy, who police say goes by the name “Sam”, walked into the Mobil gas station located in the 2900 block of Railroad Avenue around 7:30 p.m. He was not with any family members or supervision and did not know where he lived.

Officers took the boy to the police station while a search for his loved ones began. Around 10 p.m. police said they had found and reunited the boy with his family.

Authorities have not said how the boy became lost in the first place.

© 2018 KXTV