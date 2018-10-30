If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

We’ve all been there. You’re scrolling through Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter and you come across a political post. Do you engage? Do you just keep scrolling? Or have you even deleted an account to avoid it all?

ABC10 spoke with two moms who are bloggers to get their take on the political conversation happening in their communities to see what’s motivating them to engage, and vote, this election day.

Stephanie Porter, from El Dorado County, is the mother of two girls. Inez Bayardo, of San Joaquin County, is the mother of a young boy.

ABC10: Where do you fall on the political spectrum?

Stephanie: “I used to identify with one party, but I’m at the point where I feel more Independent, because things have shifted in both parties, and the fact is, in some issues, I may feel this way because of my life position and the experience I’ve had, and other ways I might feel another way.”

Inez: “I would say that I fall more in the middle. I used to identify more as Conservative Republican. Especially in the past couple years I’m more in the middle. I think I lean there on many issues, but I’d say I’m more in the middle, more Independent probably”

ABC10: What’s motivating you to vote?

Stephanie: “I used to have that attitude to keep the peace, and at that point, I didn’t think politics really affected me. But as I became a mother, and as I have gotten to know more people from different economic backgrounds and different places in our country, I’ve discovered that I can’t sit here and ignore it anymore.

Inez: “I think since becoming a mom, I have really do look at everything through that lens of being a mom. So, for me, it’s really important, no matter what the election year is, I think it’s important that I model for my son that this is a privilege we have, and other countries don’t have, that privilege being able to let their voice be heard. I think it’s important that I model that for him and don’t take that for granted”

ABC10: What issues are important to you this election?

Stephanie: “As a mother and with children, I feel great empathy to those that have been separated from their families, because they are seeking help and that’s something we care a lot about.”

Inez: “So, some of the propositions that I’ve been following are 1, 2, and 4. The ones that have to do with mental health, housing, veterans housing, and children’s hospitals. I’m honed in on those specific propositions.”

ABC10: As Independents, do you feel there’s a political divide between the two parties?

Stephanie: “Yeah.”

Inez: “Especially on social media. I get on my Facebook, ‘Ahh I’m so angry.’ And I find myself writing comments, like, I’m not going to say that.”

ABC10: How do you navigate it?

Stephanie: “I know there’s a lot of acrimony in our legislative branch, and in our country today. But I feel like if we drill down to the simple things, that we are mothers, we are fathers, brothers, sisters, and we all want to be as successful as we can be, and how we can help each other, and I think we sat down and started here, I think we could do a lot of good with each other.”

Inez: “I feel like, for me, that divisiveness has helped me to come more towards the middle. Because it’s helped me to see that this is not OK. This is not right. We can’t be so devoted to a political party that we won’t even consider other options, or opinions. We shouldn’t hate people because their political party, because it’s not that serious.”

