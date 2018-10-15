2018 Election: California Propositions Explained

If Props 1 - 4 all pass, California taxpayers would pay more than $32 billion over the next four decades to finance $16 billion of spending right now. It's up to you to decide if the spending is worth it.
Proposition 5 is about property taxes for seniors older than 55, and a tax break that could lead to $1 billion in lost revenue for local government over time.
To keep SB-1 or not to keep SB-1. That is the question... among other things.
Federal law does not allow a year-round DST, but states can opt of DST and remain on standard time all year.
Proposition 8 will impact dialysis clinics with government regulation on revenue caps and annual reporting requirements.
Here's why there's a missing proposition on California's November ballot.
Will it make things better or worse? Take a closer look at a proposition that's generating lots of heat on both sides.
Proposition 11 would impact emergency ambulance workers by no longer entitling them to work breaks without being on-call.
Do you know your vote may decide how millions of farm animals will live? Here's how.