What people are searching for on Google doesn't necessarily mean they like that candidate or mean they are more interested in that topic.

However, it is interesting to look at the data of what people are searching for nationwide, statewide and locally, to see what people are curious to learn more on.

People in Sacramento County are searching for information about the Republican party, according to Google Trends.

Who is California searching for?

Although people in Sacramento County are searching for the Republican party, they are searching for Gavin Newsom more than John Cox. In fact, most of the state is searching for Newsom.

Also, in Sacramento County, people are searching more for Dianne Feinstein than Kevin de Leon, but across the state, there seems to be a close in the number of Google searches for both candidates.

What questions are people asking?

Top searched questions about the midterm elections:

Top searched questions about voting:

What does the nation care about?

In the U.S., the most searched about topics are ranked as follows:

