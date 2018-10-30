In a battle of Red Wave versus Blue Wave, early voting shows that the highly-contested 10th Congressional District race in California has both Democrats and Republicans sending in their absentee ballots at nearly identical rates.

According to Politicaldata.com, early voting statistics show that returned ballots for both Democrats and Republicans are nearly even in California’s 10th Congressional District race.

The contest is between incumbent Congressman Jeff Denham (R) and challenger Josh Harder (D), a targeted district with potential to go blue. However, in order to go blue, the relatively unproven Harder has to rally enough support away from a longtime incumbent and strong election perform in Denham.

As local political parties strive to increase voter turnout among their base, one of the most critical elements, according to Stanislaus State Political Science Professor Stephen Routh, will be the Independent voter.

Early voting and the Blue and Red Waves

According to Politicaldata.com, there were 244,170 general ballots mailed for the District 10 election:

Democrat – 95,703

Republican – 80,451

Independent/other – 68,016

37,662 of those ballots have been returned, as of October 30.

Republican – 15,374

Democrat – 15, 247

Independent/other – 7,041

It’s been a constant talking point with Democrats and Republicans as they tout their own party's wave of voters that will carry their candidate to a victory in the 2018 election. Both parties are pushing a narrative that their wave will motivate their voters to turnout for the vote and favor them in the election.

However, while Republicans have advocated for a Red Wave, Routh says history may not be on their side for this election.

“The historical record tells us the Democrats should pick up seats here due to the inherent nature of the midterm electoral cycle injuring the President’s party,” said Routh.

Stanislaus County Republicans

Stanislaus County Republicans are hoping to defy those trends in District 10 race. Janice Keating, Executive Director of the Stanislaus County Republican Party, says Harder’s platforms could represent a vote to rescind tax cuts that has brought some prosperity to people in the area.

“I just don’t see people going for it. It’s just a bridge too far for where we live,” said Keating.

She added that Republicans can point to their ideas, platforms, and success that are presentable, like rollbacks in regulation.

Stanislaus County Democrats

Stanislaus Democrats are looking to Harder and his momentum in this race to flip the district from red to blue which, according to Stanislaus Democratic Party Chairman Harinder Grewal, has to do with Denham not being responsive to his district.

“As an elected official, your number one priority is listening to your district voters and, two, being available to listen to their concerns,” said Grewal. “Jeff [Denham] is completely out of the loop. He’s not in touch with what his local voters are expecting from him.”

How does the Red Wave or Blue Wave impact the Independent voter?

“They don’t tune into the Blue Wave/Red Wave stuff because the true Independents are not nearly as politically engaged as partisans,” said Routh. “They’re much more inherently susceptible to... specific campaign messaging.”

He added that the Independent voters may not be affected by talk of a blue wave or red wave for the election. These voters are typically more engaged with campaign talking points and candidate characteristics, whether that be voting records or where information on where the candidate is from.

While Independents will be a significant factor, Routh says that most of these voters lean Republican or Democrat on election day. The true Independent voters likely won't make their decision until election day.

Stanislaus County Democrats: appeal to vote democrat for Independents

For Grewal, the appeal to Independent voters with Democrats lies with the economy and job creation.

“More than red wave or blue, it’s all about the issues, all about the real problems [and] which way we want to take this country forward. It’s all about message,” Grewal said.

“I think Independents are honestly looking for who will give them stronger leadership to this nation.”

Stanislaus County Republicans: appeal to vote democrat for Independents

Utilizing a local perspective, Keating sees Independent voters breaking toward the Republican side for the election due to nature of the area.

“I live here. I live around these people,” said Keating. “I kind of know who these voters are and if I were to predict, I would say that the majority of nonparty preference voters are going to break Republican because we’re still a very conservative area.”

What pushes a true Independent voter out to vote?

“At the end of the day, the Independent voters, they’re not driven by partisanship per se,” said Routh. “They’re going to be affected by what is this candidate about- what do they stand for directly.”

These voters are expected to make their decision relatively late in the election, whereas partisan will have made their choices months ago. Campaign messaging and TV ads will have a part in helping Independent voters make a decision.

For a candidate like Denham, his name recognition could play a large part in his support. Voters who know him, even if they don’t follow politics closely, and will know his record and can fill the information gaps they need to support him or oppose him.

While Denham has been elected multiple times, Harder is a newcomer that people may not know as well. According to Routh, the incumbent advantage is one of the reasons why they have high re-election rates, however the President's approval rating could also play a factor. Despite advantages on either side, Routh says it will be a close election night for Denham and Harder.

Stanislaus County Democrats: District 10 election

While Harder does not have the same name recognition as Denham, Grewal is confident in Harder’s momentum and the Democratic platform’s ability to attract Independent voters to the polls.

“If you’ve been to his 16 town hall meetings in Stanislaus County, looking at that crowd, you can see the momentum and that is towards a young, energetic, [and] very brilliant leader, Josh Harder,” said Grewal.

Stanislaus County Republicans: District 10 election

For Keating, the appeal to voting Republican lies with adherence to the Constitution, managing the economy, and keeping tax cuts permanent.

“I’ve never seen this kind of excitement and, win or lose, I’m really proud of everyone. They’re all doing their homework, and they care,” Keating said. “They care very deeply, and I think Jeff Denham is going to be the beneficiary of that quite frankly, maybe not by a lot, but I think he wins it out…”

