SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of bills get signed into law every year, and 2019 will be no exception. Following the end of the legislative session, a number of bills are awaiting a decision from Governor Gavin Newsom.

Some of these bills range from the controversial SB-1 that has been aimed at blocking President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken environmental laws to a ban on smoking and vaping at State parks and beaches.

Here’s a sample of what’s heading to Governor Newsom’s desk:

1. SB-167, the Power Shutoff Protection Bill:

Touted by its author, Senator Bill Dodd, as a way to help protect vulnerable, low-income and medically fragile residents during power shutoffs, the bill would have utilities minimize the impact of those shutoffs and ensure safety.

The bill came in response to plans to prevent wind-driven wildfires by de-energizing power lines.

2. SB-328, the School Start Time Bill:

Despite being vetoed by former Governor Jerry Brown, the School Start Time bill has re-surged and once again passed the California legislature.

The bill would make California the first in the country to mandate high schools and middles to start later in the morning. If the bill is signed, high schools would start by 8:30 a.m. and middle schools by 8:00 a.m.

3. AB 1718, Ban on smoking and vaping at State Parks and Beaches:

The bill aims to limit smoking and vaping in state parks and beaches with the added effect of reducing cigarette litter. It'll be making its fourth appearance before a governor after being vetoed three times by former Governor Jerry Brown.

4. SB 1, California Environmental, Public Health, and Workers Defense Act of 2019

The bill is aimed at blocking President Donald Trump's efforts to weaken environmental laws. If approved, the bill would make it easier for state agencies to issue emergency regulations to counter the Trump administration's efforts to weaken federal environmental laws.

Critics say the bill will harm the state's complex delivery system of water for drinking and irrigation. But supporters say the rules are needed to curb President Trump's executive actions that would harm endangered species.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has 30 days to decide whether to veto the bill, sign it into law or allow it to become law without his signature.

However, Gov. Newsom has said he intends to veto the bill.

5. AB 1482, California Renter Protection Bill:

Touted as a major renter protection bill by its author, Asm. David Chiu, this bill would put a cap on rent hikes in California. Landlords would only be allowed to raise rents by 5% per year with inflation.

Landlords would also have to show cause before evicting a tenant. Currently, they can evict tenants without a reason.

The protections would end after 10 years unless renewed by lawmakers.

6. SB 206, Fair Pay to Play Act:

If approved, this bill gives student athletes the right to their name, image, and likeness which would let them make money from sponsorships and endorsements by 2023. The bill has been opposed by the NCAA which has historically banned players from doing so.

Additional features of the bill include:

Money received not affecting the student’s scholarship eligibility

Players being able to hire agents

Forbidding student athletes from signing sponsorship deals that undermine the school’s existing endorsements

Prohibiting the NCAA from banning California universities from intercollegiate sports if their student athletes sign sponsorship deals

