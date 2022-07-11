How finances are impacted by elections

With the November election, some voters might be worried about their wallets and how the outcome of the election will impact their finances.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Politics and money are stressful in their own right, let alone when they're put together.

With the election on Tuesday, some voters might be think about their investment plans or even what will happen to their money if their party loses in the election.

One financial expert says keeping cool in these situation can help you keep your money in the bank.

"Emotions can really drive people to sometimes make poor investment decisions," said Joseph Eschelman, financial planner and president of Towerpoint Wealth.

Emotions can run high in elections, and some people might have a hard time staying fully rational when it comes to their money.

"Someone's gonna be happy, and someone's gonna be upset after tomorrow night, but how that influences your intermediate or longer term investment decision making? You know, we, frankly, think it probably is a mistake, if you're gonna let what happens tomorrow dictate your investment decisions," Eschelman said.

He said people feeling worried about their money is normal.

"We're wired to be emotional, and we're wired to be a little greedy sometimes, and we're wired to be a little fearful sometimes," he said.

Some of that fear could be from uncertainty, whether that comes, for example, in a party's policies or new proposals up for a vote.

"Policies that might be able to have some influence on the economy, and on long term, investment spending and job growth, it's just extremely difficult to accurately predict the economic impact of any particular party's proposals," Eschelman said.

He also said, historically speaking, there really isn't a preferred political party for the overall stock market. The market has tended to do well over time regardless of the party in power.

"By Thursday or Friday, at the end of the week if anything, the market is going to take a collective exhale, at least in our opinion, because we're going to have a better idea of who might be controlling Congress," Eschelman said.

For now, he said people should just take a breath and have a plan.

"Be disciplined to what that plan is independent of whether it's red or blue tomorrow evening," he said.

If you're sizing up which companies you put your money toward, Eschelman said companies that are good, well run and profitable are going to stay strong regardless of the election results that come in Tuesday.

WATCH ALSO: