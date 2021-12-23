2022 New Laws | Here's what's new in California for menstrual products in schools

The act requires public schools with students from 6th to 12th grade to stock 50% of its restrooms with an "adequate" supply of free menstrual products.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As dozens of new California laws are set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, some address more recently relevant topics like voting accessibility, menstrual products in school, housing and environmental protection.

Here is what you need to know about new school laws that are officially on the books in 2022.

Menstrual products in schools - Assembly Bill 367

Introduced by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, and signed by Gov. Newsom on Oct. 8, the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021 requires public schools serving students from 6th grade to 12th grade to stock 50% of its restrooms with an "adequate" supply of free menstrual products.

The bill applies to all women's restrooms and all-gender restrooms. At least one men's restroom on campus also must be stocked with menstrual products.

All California State Colleges and community college districts must comply with the act as well, providing free and accessible menstrual products at "no fewer than one designated and accessible central location on each campus."

A designated notice of this new bill's guarantees have to accompany stocked restrooms. If implementation of the bill comes with costs mandated by the state, local schools and academic institutions can receive reimbursements.

What's new?

Public schools serving students from 6th grade to 12th grade only needed to provide menstrual products to half of women's restrooms if the schools met a 40% student poverty threshold.

Additional mandates, also imposed on all community college districts, turns the act into a statewide mandated local program, as the bill states California recognizes access to menstrual products a basic human right.

What do critics say?

The Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021 was passed unanimously in the California Legislature.

