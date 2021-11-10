The governor also added the issue to the third legislative special session.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to ban Texas entities from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination of anyone, including employees or customers.

Abbott’s order said the rule applied to any individual “who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”

The governor also sent a message to the chief clerk of the Texas House and secretary of the Texas Senate adding the issue as an item to the third legislative special session agenda. The executive order will be rescinded upon passage of such legislation, Abbott said.

Rice University political science professor Mark Jones said the Legislature most likely won't have time with the third special session ending on Oct. 19.

"The Legislature still has to pass a host of redistricting bills and other legislation that are ahead in the queue," said Jones. "It's extremely unlikely that a vaccination mandate ban would be able to make it through the Senate and the House in the one week remaining."

The order sets up a maximum fine of $1,000 for failure to comply with the rule.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," said Abbott in a release.

A previous law signed by Abbott in June prohibited any Texas business from requiring so-called “vaccine passports” of customers.

President Joe Biden last month directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus-free. The plan is part of an all-out effort to curb the impact of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

The Labor Department is still working on formal rules, but Abbott's new order goes directly against the president's plans. Jones said the governor is leaning on the Texas Disaster Act as backing for the ordinance.

"Which he has been interpreting to allow him to respond to the pandemic as he sees fit," said Jones. "The Legislature had a chance to rein in some of his powers during the previous regular ushered in back in the spring, but opted not to do that."

Jones said the federal government typically wins in the end, but it's a big question if the State would enforce the federal rules.

"What Gov. Abbott is signaling is even if in the end his executive order is overruled by the federal justice system, he, Texas, may not be all that vigilant in terms of enforcing this type of mandate," said Jones.

Jones said this new order complicates things for private businesses that have started implementing the vaccine mandate.

"Now you find yourself essentially caught between two principal actors: the Biden administration that says you have to require the vaccination mandate, and Gov. Abbott, who says you cannot require vaccination mandates," said Jones.

The OSHA rule would cover an estimated 80 million workers and has already been threatened with lawsuits from GOP attorneys general. The OSHA requirement would last six months, after which it must be replaced by a permanent measure. Employers that don’t comply could face penalties of up to $13,600 per violation.

Once it’s out, the rule would take effect in 29 states where OSHA has jurisdiction, including in Texas. Other states like California and North Carolina that have their own federally approved workplace safety agencies would have up to 30 days to adopt equivalent measures.

What @GovAbbott said when he removed state's mask mandate:



"If businesses want to limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols, they have the right to do so. It is their business...businesses don’t need the state telling them how to operate."



Here's the clip

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/F6JLTHMubS — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) October 11, 2021

State Sen. José Menéndez (D-San Antonio) issued the following statement after Abbott's announcement:

"It is reckless for Gov. Abbott to interfere with the liberty of business owners and school leaders to run their organizations in the way they feel is the safest and in the best interest of their associates and the people they serve. As someone who had a tough fight with COVID-19, I don't want anyone else to suffer or die because of people not being vaccinated. Too many have already suffered and died needlessly. The way to get through this pandemic is through evidence-based methods, such as vaccinations."

KVUE has reached out to the White House for a response to Abbott’s order.