Your Voice, Your Vote | Answering your election-related questions

ABC10's election team is collecting questions you have about the 2022 election and getting answers so you feel ready to cast your ballot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's election season again and the ABC10 election team wants to make sure you have all the information and tools you need to vote.

Nov. 8 is the general election, which means there's a lot to decide, from abortion rights and sports betting to statewide candidates for the U.S. Senate, Governor, Attorney General and more.

But before you even decide how you want to vote, we know you may have questions about voting in general. That's why we're going out into the community ahead of Election Day to find out how we can help you. We've received a lot of questions, and we're answering them.

Our team will continue to update this article as we receive more questions. Check back for updates - we may be answering a question you have!

Q. How can I check to see if I'm registered to vote?

A. You can check your registration status and/or register to vote HERE. You may need to provide some personal information, such as your ID number and/or social security number. If you don’t have either, contact your county elections office HERE.

Q. How can I check the status of my mail-in ballot?

A. You can track your ballot HERE. In order to check whether your vote was counted, you may need to provide some personal information, such as your ID number and/or social security number. If you don’t have either, contact your county elections office HERE.

Sacramento County Elections also partnered up with BallotTrax, another way to get up-to-date information about the status of your ballot and receive updates directly to your email or phone for free! Click HERE to sign up for updates.

Q. What should I do if I didn't receive my mail-in ballot?

A. Ballots were delivered on Oct. 10. Delivery will depend on your local mail service. If you have not received your ballot by Oct. 17, call the California Secretary of State at 800-345-8683.

Q. What do I need to know about properly filling out my ballot?

A. When you are making a selection, be sure to fill in the oval of your selection completely. Avoid voting for more candidates than allowed for each contest. You are not required to vote on every contest in order for your vote to be counted. For more details, click HERE. When signing your ballot, keep in mind your signature will be compared to the one you provided when you registered. If you don’t remember what it looks like, make sure it looks like the one on your license or ID.

If you make a mistake and mark your ballot wrong, it’s best to get a new ballot. You can contact your county elections office HERE or take your ballot to a local polling place or voting center and request a replacement.

Q. How will homeless people be able to vote?

A. People experiencing homelessness can register to vote as long as they have a location to receive mail and are properly assigned to the voting precinct they spend most of their time. That includes a shelter they are currently staying in. However, if voters don't have a specific address they can use, they can also list street corners or a park or business address.

