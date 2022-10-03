ABC10's election team wants to make sure you have the information and resources you need to vote.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Your vote will decide national, state and local races, and ballot measures. Are you ready to vote? If you're not, it’s okay – the ABC10 election team is here to help you. This October, we're launching a voter engagement project to empower people with the information they need to vote.

ABC10 will attend events and gatherings in North and South Sacramento to survey and hear from community members about important information they need ahead of the election. We'll visit areas with low voter turnout during the primary election, which are historically segregated neighborhoods in Sacramento County.

Based on discussions with community members, we'll create audience-driven content to help people navigate elections and voting. We will answer your questions on the online elections page and on-air.

This effort is also part of a grant from the American Press Institute. ABC10's Race and Culture team was awarded the grant to help our newsroom implement community listening and deepen relationships with communities for election coverage.

The ABC10 team wants to make sure you have the information and resources you need to vote. We can help break down the election process, races, ballot measures, and anything else to help you get your ballot ready.

Here's where we've been, and here's where we'll be in the community:

Saturday, Oct.1 at 10 a.m. | Hmong Art Exhibit: Featuring Hmong in Northern California at the HOPE Center (631 Eleanor Avenue, Sacramento, CA, 95815).

Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. | Del Paso Heights Community Association Monthly Meeting at the Kinney Police Station (3550 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95838).

Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. | Hagginwood Community Association at Hagginwood Community Center (3271 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815).

Friday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. – noon. | New Arcade Market (3173 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815).

Check back for updates on our list of events as the team secures more opportunities to be out in the community. If you would like us to attend your event in North or South Sacramento, please reach out to raceandculture@abc10.com.

You can also submit a question about the midterm election below in our online survey.

We are asking for your honest answers to the following questions to bring you the most helpful and relevant information during the election season. We encourage you to answer as many questions as you can, but we understand you may not feel comfortable answering them all.

If you provide your contact information in the survey, we will also provide key updates and resources leading up to the election. You can find our election coverage HERE.

Important dates for the Nov. 2022 election

Oct 10 – Nov 7: Early voting sites open

By Oct 10: Vote by mail ballots sent; Ballot drop-off locations open

By Oct 18: Voter information guides sent

Oct 24: Last day to register to vote

Oct 25 – Nov 8: Same-day “conditional” registration and provisional ballots available

Nov 8: Election Day. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day to be counted.

Resources for the Nov. 2022 election

Official Voter Information Guide: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/

Register to vote by Oct 24: registertovote.ca.gov OR register after Oct 24 at y our county elections office, polling place, or voting center

y Find your polling place: sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place

Find ballot drop-off locations: caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/

Track your ballot: california.ballottrax.net/voter/

For complete election coverage visit: abc10.com/politics