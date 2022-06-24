Watch Live: ABC News Coverage of Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, weaken abortion rights

Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Lisa Ikemoto, UC Davis law professor, explains Roe v. Wade and everything you need to know about the fallout from the Supreme Court draft opinion leak.

