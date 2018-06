Update: Through Thursday, the county now estimates there are almost 190,000 ballots that still need to be counted, the majority being vote-by-mail ballots.

Original story

Polls closed Tuesday at 8 p.m., but more than 200,000 ballots in Sacramento County still need to be counted.

The county tells ABC10 that the remaining ballots need to be counted by July 5.

© 2018 KXTV