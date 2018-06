Tens of thousands of ballots have already been returned in Sacramento County ahead of Tuesday's election.

According to the most recent data available -- through Wednesday -- almost 80,000 ballots have been returned.

The majority has come from mail-in ballots.

According to the county, the voter turnout so far is trending higher than the last non-presidential primary in 2014.

Most voting centers are open until 5 p.m. on Election Day.

