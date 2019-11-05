Alyssa Milano, an outspoken critic of Georgia's new anti-abortion law, is calling for people across the nation to participate in a "sex strike" in an attempt to reverse the law.

The measure signed into Georgia law on May 7, would outlaw abortion 6 weeks after gestation, when a fetal pulse is detectable -- a time before many women even realize they are pregnant.

Gov. Brian Kemp swore "we will not back down" while signing the bill -- but the ACLU and Planned Parenthood swore to challenge it in court.

Milano joined over 40 celebrities and dozens of film production representatives from across Georgia signed an open letter to Kemp trying to stop the measure from becoming law -- threatening to pull film and TV production out of Georgia.

She is in town filming her Netflix series, "Insatiable." Milano held a press conference on the steps of the Georgia Capitol with representatives from the film industry, warning that the controversial bill was bad for business.

Now that Kemp has signed it into law, Milano is encouraging fans to join her in a "sex strike."

"Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy," she tweeted. "JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I'm calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on."

Since she posted the message on Twitter, backlash has been swift -- but so has support -- including from her husband, David Bugliari.

"Hmm ... trending #1 and got people talking about the issue? Working just fine. But, you may have missed the point. It's about women, and their right to make choices about their own health, life & bodies."

