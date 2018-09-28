If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

The American Bar Association is asking the Senate Judiciary Committee to halt confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until the FBI has investigated the allegations leveled against him.

In a letter addressed to Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein, the ABA says with “respect for the rule of law and due process under law” the confirmation process should be paused until “an appropriate background check into the allegations made by Professor [Christine Blasey] Ford and others is completed” by the FBI.

RELATED STORY: Kavanaugh, Ford hearing concludes after emotion-filled testimonies

The ABA’s letter comes the same as a day of emotional testimony by Ford and Kavanaugh in front of the committee. Ford, and at least two other women, have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has denied any wrongdoing.

Red the full letter by the ABA below:

© 2018 KXTV