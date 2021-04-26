Sacramento County's District Attorney announces run for state attorney general

Anne Marie Schubert may be most well-known for the Golden State Killer investigation and more recently for her efforts to expose the state's EDD scandal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is officially running for California Attorney General in the 2022 election.

Schubert announced her candidacy in a press conference Monday morning.

Surrounded by crime victims and their family members, Schubert launched her candidacy as a rebuke of what she continuously referred to the “chaotic” and “reckless” actions and policies of California politicians.

“Countless victims across this state are being abandoned by the very people we have entrusted to support them and protect them,” Schubert said.

Schubert also took interim Attorney General Rob Bonta to task as being a part of the problem. Bonta could potentially represent the Democratic ticket in the 2022 election.

“Let me be clear, the newly-appointed attorney general has voted for and supported polices and laws that are not only destroying the lives of crime victims, but are destroying public safety in this state,” she said.

Bonta, a former state assemblymember, was chosen by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the position vacated by Xavier Becerra when Becerra became Secretary of Health and Human Services. Bonta was sworn in as interim-Attorney General on April 23, 2021.

“California’s criminal justice system is in chaos. When policymakers and reckless prosecutors talk tough about protecting all of us, yet they turn around and refuse to take action to protect any of us, that is chaos,” Schubert said.

Schubert may be most well-known for the Golden State Killer investigation and more recently for her efforts to expose the state's EDD scandal. However, Schubert has also been criticized for her decisions regarding officer-involved incidents.

In July 2020, ABC10 reported that Schubert had never charged a police officer since she was elected. Bonta has said his first priority will be implementing a new state law requiring the state’s top law enforcement officer to investigate every fatal police shooting of an unarmed civilian, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

