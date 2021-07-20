x
Anti-plastic waste initiative approved for California ballot

If passed, the law would compel the state to take multiple steps to reduce plastic waste.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A California initiative that would require state regulators to reduce plastic waste has qualified for the November 2022 ballot. 

Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office said Monday that the initiative exceeded the required 623,212 valid petition signatures needed for the measure to go before voters next year. 

If passed, the law would compel the state to take multiple steps to reduce plastic waste, including requiring that single-use plastic packaging, containers, and utensils be reusable, recyclable, or compostable. Producers of single-use plastic packaging would be taxed, with the revenue allocated for recycling and environmental programs.

