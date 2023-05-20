Audit of state agencies finds $280k in 'inappropriate' expenses

The audit found attendance abuse, poor contract oversight and misuse of state resources at seven state agencies.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation supervisor "regularly" shopping online during work hours to a Department of Parks and Recreation supervisor using a public boat dock to store his personal boat for more than six years, a newly released report by the California State Auditor's Office says that nearly $280,000 was spent inappropriately at multiple state agencies.

According to State Auditor Grant Parks' Office, 1,269 allegations of improper governmental activity sparked the investigation which began in January 2022 and ended in December 2022.

The audit substantiated seven allegations involving different state agencies.

At an unnamed state agency, the audit found that nearly $114,000 in public funds were wasted when the agency placed and kept an analyst on administrative time off for 20 months when she could have continued working during much of that time.

At the Department of Food and Agriculture, an executive did not make sure that the agency had written contracts with two contractors hired to provide the agency with finance-related services.

The audit found that the Correctional Health Care Services overpaid more than $38,000 when human resources staff did not account for a supervising nurse's 600 hours of absences between October 2019 and November 2021.

The state was forced to pay nearly $12,500 when a technician at the Department of State Hospitals did not account for 400 hours of absences from October 2018 through August 2021, the report found.

At the Department of Industrial Relations, a supervisor allegedly misused state vehicles for three years for his daily commute, costing the state $11,000.

An undisclosed amount of money was lost when a Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation supervisor allegedly used a state-owned backflow testing kit for his private business and used state computers to "regularly shop online" during work hours.

At the Department of Parks and Recreation, investigators say a supervisor used a public boating dock to store his personal boat for more than six years leading to a loss of potential revenue up to $36,000.

The department also did not report approximately $67,000 of the same supervisor's taxable income in housing benefits from living in state-owned housing.

A report on the audit was sent to Governor Gavin Newsom, the President pro-Tempore of the State Senate and the Speaker of the State Assembly on Thursday.

State agencies noted in the audit are required to report any corrective or disciplinary action to the state auditor within 60 days.