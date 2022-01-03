Both sides weigh in ahead of Biden's State of the Union

Instead of focusing on the ups and downs of Biden's first year, some believe it'll be better for him to focus on moving forward.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The State of the Union address is the president's chance to talk to the masses. Some on both sides of the aisle say that the last year has been full of major ups and downs, so instead of just focusing on the ups, they said it’ll best serve him to focus on moving forward.

California Democratic Congressman Ami Bera described President Joe Biden’s first year as a rollercoaster.

“There are certainly ups and downs. I think the initial start of the first year, with the passing of the American Rescue Plan, that really was important to get vaccinations out to communities to help businesses recover and so forth,” Bera said.

However, the lows of that first year rollercoaster are nearly historic. Biden’s approval rating is at 37%.

“How do we get our lives back? And I hope that's the pivot that we hear out of the president today, in terms of how do we start looking forward and living with COVID? How do we start addressing the inflation that we're seeing out there? And addressing gas prices? How do we also start addressing some of those supply chain issues that really have impacted us? So, there's a lot out there, and then you throw on what's happening in Ukraine on top of all of that," Bera said.

Political GOP strategist Rob Stutzman said Biden needs to do a shift.

“What the president is finding is that his goals were probably misplaced at the beginning of his term. Well over a year ago, now, lots of lofty talk about a new new deal and how he was the next FDR (Franklin Delano Roosevelt). Well, you know, FDR had massive majorities in Congress, and he has small majorities in Congress. In fact, a 50/50 U.S. Senate, so a year later, very little progress and a lot of probably over-ambitious legislative package,” Stutzman said.

Bera agreed. He said working across the aisle must be a priority to accomplish some of the other big ideas Biden has brought forward, which are still stalled in Congress, such as Build Back Better and Voting Rights.

“You've got to work together across the aisle, and you know, get some Republican votes to get things passed. That's not necessarily a bad thing. That actually is probably how Congress should work," Bera said.

The White House says unity will be a central theme of Biden’s address.

Stutzman says, in midterm elections, that voters historically punish the party in power, meaning it could be a good midterm for Republicans. He says it can get better for Biden.

