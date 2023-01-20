President Biden welcomes US Conference of Mayors at White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden welcomed mayors from across the country to the White House Friday on the final day of the 91st annual Conference of Mayors winter meeting.
This comes right after Biden traveled to Northern California, touring the recent storm damage alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The conference in Washington, held Jan. 17-20, is filled with panels, forums and meetings with dozens of city mayors where guests can speak with them on a variety of social issues.
According to Conference President and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the 2023 meeting is focused on key priorities for the nation's mayors, including:
- Mental health
- Public safety
- Technology and innovation
- Infrastructure
- Jobs
Guest speakers at the multi-day conference included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has been documenting his attendance of the conference on social media.
"We need innovative solutions to build housing faster and cheaper. Bipartisanship is vital to moving this agenda forward and housing more people," he said in one post.