President Biden welcomes US Conference of Mayors at White House

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is among dozens of city officials who traveled to Washington D.C. for the Conference of Mayors 2023 Jan. 17-20.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden welcomed mayors from across the country to the White House Friday on the final day of the 91st annual Conference of Mayors winter meeting.

This comes right after Biden traveled to Northern California, touring the recent storm damage alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The conference in Washington, held Jan. 17-20, is filled with panels, forums and meetings with dozens of city mayors where guests can speak with them on a variety of social issues.

According to Conference President and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the 2023 meeting is focused on key priorities for the nation's mayors, including:

Mental health

Public safety

Technology and innovation

Infrastructure

Jobs

Guest speakers at the multi-day conference included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has been documenting his attendance of the conference on social media.

Thank you to @usmayors, @levarstoney and @ondcp for the opportunity to speak to the how the combined crises of fentanyl, meth and mental health intersect. We need a collaborative approach to provide better access to care and shelter for the hardest to serve on our streets. pic.twitter.com/ZFOcFAXiHI — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) January 19, 2023

"We need innovative solutions to build housing faster and cheaper. Bipartisanship is vital to moving this agenda forward and housing more people," he said in one post.