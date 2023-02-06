Bill introduced to lift ban on cruising across California

"This bill celebrates and preserves our multicultural lowrider lifestyles - low and slow, is not a crime"

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — A new bill could lift cruising bans across California is passed by lawmakers. Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80) introduced AB 436 Monday.

“It is an honor to introduce this bill to acknowledge classic cars and cruising which is an expression of art and a cultural identity for many of us,” said Assemblymember Alvarez. “With a partnership between car clubs, local officials and law enforcement, safe cruising events with lowriders and classic cars can provide a fun and festive event for families in our communities.”

Generally, the bill would take away the ability of local authorities to adopt rules and regulations regarding cruising. It follows a resolution passed by the state legislature last year encouraging cities to lift their bans and noted that cruising carries a cultural significance for many communities.

Sacramento City Council overturned their "No Cruising" ordinance in May 2022 after it had been on the books since 1988. The last "No Cruising" sign in Sacramento came down toward the end of July that year. Some city leaders said the ordinance came "from prejudice, and misunderstanding, and facilitated discrimination against a community that had done nothing wrong."

"I am excited to support Assemblymember Alvarez to remove the ban on cruising in the entire state of California. This bill celebrates and preserves our multicultural lowrider lifestyles - low and slow, is not a crime,” said Olivia Fonseca, Sacramento Lowrider Commission member.