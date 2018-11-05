California has a lot going for it. It's the most populous state in the union, has the world's fifth largest economy and more the 50 members of Congress representing us in Washington D.C. It's also home to Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and Yosemite. And of course its capitol is the great city of Sacramento.

But, what's with all those proposals to split it up?

You've probably seen the headlines about folks wanting California to secede from the United States. Or, become its own republic. Or, split up into smaller states.

Here are the four proposals to split up California:

1. Cal 3 -- San Mateo venture capitalist Tim Draper wants to split California up into three states -- Northern California, California and Southern California.

Cal 3 initiative

Emphasizing real solutions "closer to home," each state would make their own decisions about taxes and spending, according to the initiative.

California has 53 congressional districts, so the new Northern California's 40 counties, from Alameda to Yuba, would have less Congressional representation as a separate state.

But, it would make it more Democratic. Of the 53 districts, only 14 are currently represented by Republicans.

The proposal qualified for the November 2018 ballot.

2. Yes California -- This proposal, also known as Calexit, would ask voters in May 2021 whether California should be an independent country in the form of a republic.

Marcus Ruiz Evans, the co-founder of Yes California, has faced controversy in the past for his Russian residency ties, especially after the election of President Donald Trump.

The initiative still needs to collect more than 300,000 petition signatures to get on the November 2020 ballot.

It's important to note that Congress would still have to approve any secession measure though.

3. New California -- Another new state proposal would make inland California a new state -- called New California -- leaving the coastal, urban counties to themselves.

The organizers said New California would create between 25 and 27 congressional seats and become the sixth largest state. Meanwhile, Old California would get the same amount of seats and be the second most populous state.

4. State of Jefferson -- This new state proposal would split more than 20 Northern California counties -- from Del Norte to Tuolumne -- into its own state.

They want to have no state corporate income taxes and base its state Senate districts on counties, as opposed to population.

