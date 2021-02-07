Caitlyn Jenner tweeted that she is honoring a work commitment to appear on "Big Brother VIP" before she decided to run to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — With less than two months away from California's recall election, Republican governor candidate Caitlyn Jenner flew into Australia to appear on "Big Brother VIP," her campaign confirmed to Politico after it was reported in Australian publications.

"I am honoring a work commitment that I had made before even deciding to run for governor," Jenner tweeted." There is no pause at all on this race to save CA!"

Jenner also posted on Facebook that she is preparing to launch a multi-week bus tour across California.

ABC10 reached out to the Jenner campaign for when she will return to California but has not heard back.

Jenner is one of about 70 people who indicated they're running to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The election is scheduled for September 14th.

Jenner held her first news conference since announcing running for governor on July 9, where she billed herself as an "outsider." She asserted she is leading the field of Republican candidates despite no independent poll showing that.

Friday is the deadline to file for candidacy in the upcoming recall election, 60 days before the election itself.

California Recall Background

As of July 14, 70 candidates have filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia, and there is still time for more candidates to throw their hat into the ring. The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election is Friday, July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

Following certification of the recall petition, the lieutenant governor announced that Tuesday, Sept. 14 would be the date of the recall election.

