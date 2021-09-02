California aims to restrict using rubber bullets at protests

The bill would bar law enforcement agencies from using kinetic projectiles, chemical agents or tear gas to break up peaceful demonstration.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California would restrict the use of rubber bullets and chemical irritants during protests under legislation advanced Thursday. A similar bill died last year in the wake of widespread public demonstrations over racial injustice.

The bill would set statewide standards for using the weapons that advocates say sometimes harmed peaceful protesters. Police say they are needed to prevent violence and are often better than the alternatives.

The bill would bar law enforcement agencies from using kinetic projectiles, chemical agents or tear gas to break up peaceful demonstration. It would prohibit police from aiming rubber bullets, beanbags and foam rounds at anyone's head, neck or other vital areas.

For the full AP story, click HERE.