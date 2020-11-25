x
California Assembly to meet in Golden 1 Center for new session

President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins says the Senate still plans to meet in its Capitol chambers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Assembly will be trading its Capitol chambers for a downtown NBA arena when it kicks off the new session Dec. 7 in an effort to limit coronavirus spread. 

Speaker Anthony Rendon said Wednesday the extra space and better air filtration at the Sacramento Kings' Golden 1 Center will help keep lawmakers, staff and the press safe. 

No guests will be allowed at either location. 

Lawmakers will be sworn in for the upcoming two-year legislative session in December. Earlier this year, several lawmakers and legislative staff tested positive for the virus.

