California Attorney General releases plans to investigate deadly officer-involved shootings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There’s a new law that requires the California Department of Justice to investigate all officer-involved shootings when an unarmed civilian is killed.

Normally, cases under those circumstances are investigated by local law enforcement and the district attorney for that area. Assembly Bill 1506, authored by Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty and passed September 2020, changes that.

AB 1506 says that the California Department of Justice would handle the investigation when there’s an officer-involved shooting if that shooting leads to the death of an unarmed person.

The bill also says that a division within the California Department of Justice will be created to review the use-of-force policy of a law enforcement agency and make recommendations if that law enforcement agency asks for it.

That division would have to start by July 1, 2023.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta shared new guidelines and protocols at a press conference Wednesday for the implementation of AB 1506 and the formal establishment of California Police Shooting Investigation Teams also known as CaPSIT.

Bonta says that based on historical data, the California DOJ estimates that there will be 40 to 50 officer-involved shootings each year that will require the involvement of the department.

Bonta announced the release of several documents including a law enforcement bulletin on AB 1506 definitions and notifications requirements. He also announced the release of the Criminal Law Division’s AB 1506 protocols, the full investigation procedural guidelines for CaPSIT, protocols for outreach and services for families impacted by officer-involved shootings, and the California DOJ’s communications policy for incidents they would investigate.

As part of the Wednesday press conference, Bonta also broke down how the California Police Shooting Investigation teams would operate. He said one team would cover Northern California while another covers Southern California, personnel would be located across the state.

When an officer-involved shooting that leads to the death of an unarmed civilian happens, a team will immediately head to the scene. CaPSIT would serve as independent investigators. Once the investigation is finished, it will be reviewed by the California DOJ. Any charges will be filed by the California DOJ. If no charges are filed, there will be a report released detailing why charges weren’t filed.

Bonta was clear that AB 1506 covers the California DOJ's involvement in officer-involved shooting deaths only but did clarify that they could be involved in other investigations.

“If there are other exigent or extraordinary circumstances that require our office’s involvement we may get involved, that’s something is allowed under current law,” Bonta said.

For more information on how the California DOJ will operate under AB 1506 click here.

