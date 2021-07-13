‘Everyone deserves to be safe’ | California Attorney General joins round table on gun violence in San Diego

According to the Department of Justice in 2020, California saw a 31% increase in gun violence.

SAN DIEGO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta participated in a roundtable in San Diego on Tuesday to learn about the success of a program that reduces gun violence.

Bonta was joined by San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit to learn about the program.

“37% of GVROs (Gun Violence Restraining Orders) have come out of San Diego," Bonta said. “Everyone deserves to be safe.”

Bonta expressed his concern for his kids' safety while also pledging to remain committed to helping expand the program and any changes as needed.

Elliott said the city is initiating efforts to involve the community and schools to prevent gun violence in the future. She said that the city is already working with law enforcement to replicate the program and hopes it will help save lives.

Nisleit touted that the city has taken more than 1,000 guns from individuals who potentially could have harmed themselves or others.

How the program started

In January 2020, California passed new gun violence measures to help crackdown on homicides in the state. Some measures include Gun Violence Restraining Orders (GVRO), a provision from California’s already existing red flag laws.

A red flag law allows law enforcement to take a gun away from someone who may be harming themselves or others. The factors include mental health or violence.

