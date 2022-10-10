Ballots hit mailboxes across the state for the November election

GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said the party is focusing in on communities that have previously been left out.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Ballots across California are going out for the November election, and Republicans and Democrats both think they have the winning issues to get you to vote for them.

Republicans are going head first on crime and homelessness. Meanwhile, Democrats are targeting abortion and climate change.

In California, Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one. However, California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Milan Patterson said the issues will flip the seats red.

“What are voters most interested in right now? The high cost of living, inflation, the price that it costs to fill up your tank of gas, to buy groceries - all of those things. Everything is costing more,” Patterson said.

She said Republicans are focusing in on key communities.

“There have been many communities around our state that we have just ceded to the Democrats. We haven't shown up. We hadn't engaged, and we've neglected them. So making sure that we're showing up listening, talking to people about what their issues are, and come to find there's so much more that we agree on than we disagree on,” she added.

They opened the first information center in Little Saigon in Orange County for the Asian American community and just opened up two more Latino Centers.

“I've been in the minority my whole career in Sacramento," said Brian Dahle, the Republican vying against Newsom in November. "I work well across the aisle, and I'm somebody who wants to solve problems. That's exactly what I'll do as governor.”

Dahle is a state senator from Northern California and said he plans to spend a lot of time in Southern California over the next month.

“I asked Democrats, Independents and Republicans, if you want something different than what you've been getting, we should try something different. That means give me a shot,” Dahle said.

Gov. Newsom said that even though the polls show he will win re-election, he takes nothing for granted.

“I've been all over the state of California. We've focused on issues that people care about, and $9.5 billion of relief checks to address the biggest thing anxiety people have and that's issues of inflation, cost of groceries and gas," Newsom said. "Couldn't be more proud of the CARE Court getting passed (it) was a big deal, put a tremendous amount of political capital in that the climate package, second to none. There's no jurisdiction in the world doing more now on climate, drought, wildfires. Had a pretty good wildfire season. I hope you compare and contrast where this wildfire season looked compared to previous ones."

Dahle said in simple terms that if voters don't like the way things are in California, then "give him a shot." He's been in the legislature for 10 years and said he has had to work across the aisle to get anything done.

