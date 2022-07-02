x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

California bill would require vaccines for all employees

Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks introduced her bill months after delaying an original proposal last fall.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California could mandate that all businesses require their employees and independent contractors receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

The legislation announced Friday by Democratic state lawmakers would allow exemptions for medical or religious reasons. But testing would not be an alternative to vaccination.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said he is vaccinated but believes telling workers they must get vaccinated as a requisite for employment “is just wrong.”

 Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks introduced the mandate bill. 

She says it is aimed at giving businesses a uniform and clear way to operate as the virus continues to circulate.

Read the full AP story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch More: Roseville Joint Union High School District dropping its mask mandate

In Other News

What's next after ending the California State of Emergency?