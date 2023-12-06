California counties hope for more funding in final plea before budget deadline

Cities and counties are both asking for more ongoing funding in different plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An agreement on a state budget is due this week otherwise lawmakers won’t get paid.

Organizations are pleading one more time for more money to be directed at them. The California Association of Counties asked Governor Newsom and lawmakers Monday to approve their plan in the final budget to address the homeless crisis.

Homelessness is a top concern for Californians.

In a national FOX News interview airing Monday, Newsom admits the state has not made progress over the last few decades. He said both state and local governments have a role to play in that. Now, it’s time to agree on a plan.

Big city mayors are asking for $3 billion annually from the state to address the homeless crisis. The group held a press conference a day before Newsom unveiled his budget revision in May.

“We acknowledge that it's hard for many Californians to see these results," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "And that's because we're simply not keeping pace with the number of people who are becoming newly homeless.”

Just days before Newsom and lawmakers are set to come to an agreement on the final budget, counties are also calling for more permanent funding one more time.

“No one supports the status quo," said California State Association of Counties CEO Graham Knaus. "We're here today because California has a golden opportunity to create a real system to address homelessness that improves the lives of 10s of 1,000s of residents and communities in every corner of the state.”

Their plan includes what they call “clear lines of responsibility and accountability for all levels of government.”

“Accountability is the single most important pillar, which is why we've been advocating for its inclusion in the state budget this week," said Knaus. "The approach to homelessness that we currently have lacks a comprehensive system. There's nothing in statute that clarifies responsibility for who's supposed to do what.”

The responsibilities are laid out HERE. It clarifies who is in charge of encampment cleanup and who covers the health and social safety net programs.

Newsom wants to tie whatever money he puts into his budget to accountability. If cities or counties don't make progress or lack good plans, then they don't get that money.

It's not clear if counties and cities will get that permanent funding or what the accountability clause will look like at least until the end of the week. It could come weeks later in the form of budget trailer bills.

California is facing a $32 billion deficit, so fighting for on-going funding in this budget could be an uphill battle.

