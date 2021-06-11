California debates public health spending as virus recedes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California public health departments are asking for an unprecedented infusion of cash following the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget proposal did not include ongoing annual funding for public health departments. The state Legislature included more than $400 million of annual funding for public health in its proposal.
It's one of several areas Newsom and lawmakers must reconcile before approving a spending plan by June 30.
Some public health departments said they were not prepared for the pandemic. They are asking for money to hire more people so they can have a broader, more coordinated response to the next public health crisis.
