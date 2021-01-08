What election? California Democrats worry over recall apathy

Democratic registration almost doubles that of Republicans in the state. But the party's leaders are alarmed because Republicans appear more eager to vote.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom should survive the recall election against him if he can convince Democrats to come out to vote. But that may not be as easy as it sounds.

Democratic registration almost doubles that of Republicans in the state. But the party's leaders are alarmed because Republicans appear more eager to vote. Recent interviews with voters show some Democrats have clear plans to vote for Newsom. But many others haven't made up their minds, don't know when the election is or aren't excited about Newsom.

Sacramento barber Dwayne Speed is a registered Democrat who says he is unsure how he'll vote in the Sept. 14 recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Anti-recall campaign manager Juan Rodriguez says the campaign is concerned about turnout and working to energize Democrats. Because of this, California Republicans see a chance of ousting Newsom in the September recall election.

The GOP can look for clues to a possible upset in Vermont, Maryland or Massachusetts, where Republican governors are in charge of solidly Democratic states. One thing in common for Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is they emphatically distanced themselves from former President Donald Trump. But that isn't the case in California, where the leading Republican candidates either have supported or have ties to the ex-president. Republican candidate John Cox says the race is about Newsom's incompetence, not Trump.

