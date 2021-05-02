California Democrats sharpen messaging against Newsom recall

CALIFORNIA, USA — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is winning support from top Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris as he prepares to face a recall election later this year.
The California Democratic Party's annual convention Saturday featured speakers who argued removing Newsom from office would roll back the state's liberal policy achievements.
Harris, who is from California, says she and President Joe Biden support Newsom "100%." She and other speakers also highlighted Biden's activities during his first 100 days in office and urged Democrats to stay energized for both the recall and the 2022 midterms, when Democrats will try to hold power in the House and Senate.
