California governor candidate and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is calling on Los Angeles County to keep voting centers open through Friday after reports of more than 100,000 people being left off voter rolls.

We are calling on @LACountyRRCC Dean Logan to keep vote centers open through Friday, June 8 after reports show that 118,522 voters were omitted from the rolls in at least 1,530 polling locations. #CaliforniaPrimary2018 https://t.co/0SWSbbgg1i — Antonio Villaraigosa (@antonio4ca) June 6, 2018

According to KABC, a printing error kept their names off of the rolls.

“Anyone who is turned away should be allowed to return to a vote center and make sure their vote is counted," Villaraigosa's campaign manager, Pat Dennis, said in a prepared statement Tuesday night.

