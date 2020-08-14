California governor on the hot seat over pandemic response

The trend was crystallized last week by his delayed response to a data error that caused a backlog of nearly 300,000 virus test results.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has had a summer of muddled messaging and bad news in the coronavirus fight.

The trend was crystallized last week by his delayed response to a data error that caused a backlog of nearly 300,000 virus test results. California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said he became aware of the backlog on Monday, Aug. 3. Earlier this week, a top California health official says a technical glitch that caused a lag in collecting coronavirus test information has been fixed, but it could take up to 48 hours to get the data updated.

Newsom has also been criticized for his reversal on reopening the economy, delayed directions on the return to schools and problems with issuing unemployment checks. Newsom says the buck stops with him.

But his decisions in the crisis will help forge his legacy and so far, they are getting mixed reviews.

REMINDER: CA, you are now REQUIRED to wear a mask in public spaces.



We’re seeing too many people with faces uncovered. Wearing a face covering is critical for keeping people safe and healthy, keeping businesses open and getting people back to work.



Do your part. Wear your mask. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 19, 2020

