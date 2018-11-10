If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Election day is less than one month away now, so if you're not already up to speed, it's a good time to get there.

One of biggest races across the state is the race for California governor (yes, the Jerry Brown era is officially coming to an end). Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is running against John Cox, a Republican and businessman from San Diego.

So what are their big issues? And what should you know about the polls? Watch the video above for a quick breakdown. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The last day to register to vote in California is October 22.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6th, 2018. The last day to register to vote in California is October 22nd.

Continue the conversation with Liz on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV