EXPLAINER: How California could recall its governor

Newsom was elected in a 2018 landslide but his popularity tumbled over frustration with school and business closings in the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election Sept. 14 that could remove him from office.

Forty-one people qualified to run as candidates seeking to replace Newsom, but the field remains unsettled because Republican talk show host Larry Elder is challenging a state decision to reject his candidacy.

The secretary of state says Elder filed incomplete tax returns that are required to run. Elder denies that.

Other Republican candidates include businessman John Cox and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

