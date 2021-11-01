x
Governor Gavin Newsom, state Assembly support removing Trump

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he supports removing Trump from office through impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he supports removing Trump from office through impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

The Democratic governor's comments Monday came after he previously declined to weigh in on removing the Republican president. His view is in line with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Californian who is moving ahead with an impeachment resolution charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection." 

Newsom, though, quickly changed the subject after giving his support, saying he's more focused on the coronavirus pandemic. 

Meanwhile, the state Assembly passed a resolution supporting Trump's resignation or removal. It was introduced by Assemblyman Chad Mayes, who left the GOP to become an independent. 

