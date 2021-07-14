California Recall Election just two months away | Newsom Recall Updates

Following certification of the recall petition, California's lieutenant governor announced that Tuesday, Sept. 14 would be the date of the recall election.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The countdown to the California Recall Election is well underway. The election will be held exactly two months from today, July 14. And the list of candidates – which currently stands at 70 individuals not counting Gov. Gavin Newsom – still has time to grow even larger.

As candidates of all parties and persuasions jockey for position on who will provide the biggest challenge to the governor, Newsom has been busy traveling around the state, touting his massive budget bill.

The governor was at an event in Los Angeles, Wednesday morning, meeting with Californians who have benefitted from the California Comeback Plan’s rent and utility assistance program.

“We’re investing $5.2B for low-income renters & landlords impacted by the pandemic - CA will pay 100% of rent since April 2020 & through September 30, 2021, including 100% of utility bills - regardless of immigration status,” the Governor’s Office put out on Twitter. The event was also streamed live online.

"I went to apply & it works. It's real. They paid for my bills, they paid 2 months rent, plus they're paying til September. There is help & we get to sleep better at night." - Jennifer in Bell Gardens



— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 14, 2021

California Recall Fast Facts

As of July 14, 70 candidates have filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia, and there is still time for more candidates to throw their hat into the ring. The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election is Friday, July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

Following certification of the recall petition, the lieutenant governor announced that Tuesday, Sept. 14 would be the date of the recall election.