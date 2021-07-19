Newsom touts homelessness initiatives, recall ballot order randomly selected | Newsom Recall Updates

The Secretary of State's Office used a randomized alphabet drawing to determine the order candidate's names will appear on the California recall election ballot.

California’s second gubernatorial recall election in history is shaping up to be pretty different from the first.

Just 41 candidates filed all the paperwork necessary by the 5 p.m. July 16 deadline to run to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall — a field that includes GOP politicians, a reality TV personality, a YouTuber, a retired detective, a cannabis advocate, several business owners and even a new-age shaman.

The 41-person field is actually much smaller than it was in 2003, when 135 candidates ran to replace Davis. Tap here to see the complete list of recall candidates from the Secretary of State's OFfice.

Candidate names randomly drawn for upcoming recall election

The California Secretary of State’s Office held a randomized alphabet drawing to determine the order candidates will appear on the ballot for the upcoming gubernatorial recall election on Sept. 14.

According to Jenna Dresner with the Secretary of State’s Office, the resulting order of letters is organized starting with the candidate’s last name. If more than one candidate's last name begins with the same letter, then the second letter is used to determine the order and proceeds from there until different letters appear in the same position.

The final order selected is as follows:

X, K, T, V, F, N, R, G, J, Y, Z, L, M, B, A, Q, H, D, I, E, P, C, W, S, O, U

Newsom announces $12-billion investment to fight homelessness

Gov. Gavin Newsom is giving $12 billion to tackle homelessness as part of the Governor’s “California Comeback Plan.”

Newsom spoke at a press event in Sonoma County on Monday, touting the billions of dollars of investments made to combat the state’s homeless crisis.

According to a press release from Newsom’s office, the money is aimed at projects like affordable housing construction, as well as plans to “demand greater accountability” and “urgency from local governments.”

The focus of the two-year project will be on behavioral health housing and solutions to tent encampments.

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

