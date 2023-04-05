California launches hate crime hotline and website

The hotline is not an emergency line, but can help connect victims with services such as mental health and legal service.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — California now has a hotline for victims and witnesses of hate crimes to call and get support. It is not an emergency line but separate from the criminal justice system.

A trained, trauma-informed person will answer the phone if someone calls during business hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They’ll then be able to connect the person with a handful of resources like mental health care, legal and financial services.

It’s also a way for people to report the crime anonymously.

As a trans woman, Bamby Salcedo said she knows the impact of hate. She said she wished the hotline that launched today was available to her when she needed it.

“This is a great first step to ensure that all Californians across our beautiful state get the support they need through this amazing initiative," Salcedo said.

According to the Department of Justice, reports of hate crimes in California surged 33% from 2020 to 2021.

"I'm so proud that the governor and the legislature and the entire administration have refused to turn a blind eye, instead passing legislation to crack down on hate crimes and protect targeted communities,” First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said.

The hotline gives people an alternative to contacting law enforcement if they are not ready to.

“Most hate crimes and hate incidents are never reported," Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi said, "and so that's why this online reporting system, combined with a toll-free hotline, will allow victims and witnesses to report a hate incident safely and anonymously, particularly those who may face language or cultural barriers or are undocumented.”

The number is 833-866-4283 or 833-8-no-hate.

Becky L. Monroe is the Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives and External Affairs and the CA Civil Rights Department. She said the hotline would track its progress and make figures, like the number of callers, available to the public to hold it accountable.