California lawmakers OK budget placeholder as talks continue

Legislative leaders are still negotiating with Governor Newsom on a final spending plan.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers have approved a new state operating budget. The state Legislature sent their spending plan to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, but their plan likely will not become law in its current form.

Legislative leaders are still negotiating with Newsom on a final spending plan. Lawmakers passed their budget on Monday to meet a Tuesday deadline.

The state Constitution says lawmakers must pass a budget by June 15 or they don't get paid. Newsom and Democratic leaders agree on most big spending priorities, but they disagree on how much money to spend on ongoing programs.

