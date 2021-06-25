California leaders agree on eviction moratorium extension through Sept. 30

The agreement not only extends the moratorium for three more months, but it also ups the compensation for the state’s rent relief program.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California leaders are set to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through September 30.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers have been in negotiations to extend the state's ban on evictions for unpaid rent that was set to end on June 30.

The agreement not only extends the moratorium for three more months, but it also increases the compensation for the state’s rent relief program. It includes a provision for 100% reimbursement “for both rent that is past due and prospective payments for both tenants and landlords,” state officials said in a press release.

The state is utilizing more than $5 billion in federal rental assistance aid to help fund the proposal.

Gov. Newsom and state leaders will speak about the moratorium extension at a press event in Santa Clara County on Friday.