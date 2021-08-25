x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

How California looks to pay drug addicts to stay sober

Under the program, people earn small payments for every negative drug test. The most they could earn is a few hundred dollars.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California may become the first state to pay drug addicts to stay sober. It's called contingency management and the federal government has been doing it for years with military veterans.

Research shows it is one of the most effective ways to get people to stop using drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the federal government permission to pay for the state program through Medicaid. 

Meantime, state lawmakers are considering their own plan. Under the program, people earn small payments for every negative drug test. The most they could earn is a few hundred dollars. 

For more information, click here

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH MORE: Refusing to get vaccine mandated by work impacts unemployment benefits? How? | VERIFY