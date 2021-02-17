California OK's mailed ballots for 2021 as recall looms

The bill to require all active registered voters get a ballot in the mail for any elections this year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Legislature has passed a bill to require all active registered voters get a ballot in the mail for any elections this year. That could include a potential recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The bill now heads to Newsom's desk.

The bill is similar to a law last year for the 2020 general election. It's designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus by having fewer people vote in person.

Two elections are scheduled to fill vacancies in the state Legislature this year. The deadline to submit signatures for the recall election is March 17.

